As contract talks continue, George Kittle scoffs at report that a deal is done

Getty Images

The 49ers and tight end George Kittle have been discussing a contract extension, but Kittle took issue with a report that the sides had reached a deal.

A report from SI.com saying the deal is done and will be announced on Friday was met with skepticism from someone who would know: Kittle himself.

“Y’all believe everything you read on the internet huh,” Kittle wrote on Twitter.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the sides have not reached an agreement but they appear to be making “healthier progress” on an agreement.

Whenever a deal is reached, Kittle is likely to be the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, by a wide margin. A steal of a fifth-round pick in 2017, Kittle is set to make $2.133 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract this season.