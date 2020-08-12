Big South postpones fall sports over COVID-19 concerns

Getty Images

The Big South Conference has become the latest Football Championship Subdivision league to postpone fall sports. The conference hopes to play those sports in the spring.

That leaves only three of 13 FCS conferences that haven’t postponed or canceled football and other sports for 2020.

The Ohio Valley Conference, Southern Conference and Southland Conference have made no announcements for their plans for 2020.

Southern Conference athletic directors are scheduled to meet Wednesday, and its university presidents Thursday, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a statement. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”