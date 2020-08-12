Big Ten Commissioner: Nebraska isn’t allowed to play in fall 2020

Getty Images

Membership has its limitations.

The University of Nebraska strenuously objects to the Big Ten’s decision not to play football this fall. Nebraska still wants to play. The Big Ten won’t allow it.

Via Sports Business Daily, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that Nebraska can’t pursue a fall 2020 schedule after the Big Ten decided to postpone its season until the spring.

Warren separately said in an interview with Yahoo.com regarding Nebraska’s interest in playing in the fall: “No. Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Whether Nebraska could leave the conference and whether the conference would let it leave are two separate issues. If it leaves, however, where would it go? At best, Nebraska would have to hope to take the place of the school that eventually would be invited to join the Big Ten.