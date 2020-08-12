Bills sign Sean McDermott to contract extension

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has piloted the team to two playoff berths in his first two seasons on the job and that’s bought him more time to run the team.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that McDermott, who is 25-23 in the regular season, has signed a multi-year contract extension. No further terms were disclosed.

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners,” the team said in a statement. “He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”

The playoff berth in McDermott’s first season was their first since 1999. His next goals will include their first division title and playoff win since Marv Levy was coaching the team in 1995.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports McDermott is now signed through the 2025 season.