Browns bring back DE George Obinna

Defensive end George Obinna is getting another look from the Browns.

Obinna was one of four players dropped from Cleveland’s roster on July 31. The moves dropped the team to this summer’s limit of 80 players, but it seems the Browns still had some interest in Obinna because they announced his signing on Wednesday.

Obinna went undrafted this year. He had 136 tackles, 33.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries while playing at Sacramento State.

The Browns waived defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley in a corresponding move. He was signed in May along with Obinna and went undrafted out of South Alabama.

Cleveland’s roster remains at 80 players after the moves.