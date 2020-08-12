Cardinals working out quarterback Kelly Bryant

Getty Images

Now that players can actually go work out for teams, the Cardinals are kicking the tires on another quarterback.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cards are bringing former Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant in for a workout.

Bryant began his college career at Clemson, before he was replaced by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and then transferred. He threw for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions for Missouri last year.

The Cardinals have three quarterbacks on the roster at the moment in Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley, and Chris Streveler.