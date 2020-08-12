Cole Beasley activated from non-football injury list

Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has passed his physical, allowing the team to activate him from the non-football injury list, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports.

Beasley went on the active PUP list to begin training camp because of an upper back injury.

Beasley is heading into his second season with the Bills after catching 67 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

He joins John Brown and Stefon Diggs as the top receivers on the depth chart in Buffalo.

Beasley, 31, has 386 receptions for 4,049 yards and 29 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league, seven of them with Dallas.