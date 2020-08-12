Cowboys plan to play all their games in front of fans

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been silent for much of the offseason, but he held a video conference with reporters on Wednesday that covered many topics about this unusual NFL season.

One of them was the prospect of having fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium for home games this season. Washington became the latest team to announce they’ll play in an empty stadium earlier in the day, but Jones is still planning on going a different route.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans,” Jones said.

Jones said the team will adhere to any local or state protocols regarding attendance and they don’t have a number of fans in mind at this point, but he said he thinks the size of the stadium and the number of suites make them capable of having people on hand while maintaining social distancing.

As of now, the state of Texas allows 50 percent capacity for sporting events.