Daily COVID-19 testing to extend until Sept. 5

Getty Images

When the NFL and NFLPA agreed to the ground rules to return to work, players were insistent on daily testing.

They got two weeks worth then, but now have another month.

The NFLPA just announced an agreement with the NFL for daily testing of players to continue until Sept. 5.

“We will continue to monitor positivity rates within each club and relevant information from each team community to inform our assessment of testing frequency ahead of the regular season,” the union said in a statement.

While it’s impossible for the NFL to maintain the same kind of numbers the NBA and NHL are enjoying at the moment without creating a bubble, the increased testing gives them a better chance to stay on top of any positives before they become outbreaks.