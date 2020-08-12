DeAndre Hopkins working to become tight with Kyler Murray

Getty Images

It’s a good thing there are social distancing guidelines in place.

Otherwise, you might not be able to keep DeAndre Hopkins a safe distance away from his new quarterback Kyler Murray.

The new Cardinals wideout said his first job will be to dvelop a chemistry with his quarterback, and that will take more than the scarce work they’re getting now.

“It starts off the field, communicating with each other, calling each other, texting each other,” Hopkins said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “And just building a camaraderie — something that’s going to last for a long time, not just while we’re playing football. But after football.

“My expectation is us becoming best friends and doing everything together because I have to be on the same page with my quarterback, no matter, for us to be successful as a team, not just him and I. But Kyler’s done a great job of leading and helping me get up to speed with what’s going on with the playbook and everything and I think we’re off to a good start.”

The two got together in Dallas this offseason, and are beginning to work through something resembling training camp now. Once the live reps begin, they’ll need every one of them to get caught up after Hopkins arrived in a trade with the Texans.

“I think we will have time to develop chemistry once we get out there and throw a little bit more against the defense. I think that will help,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, we don’t have a lot of time to get ready, so every rep really counts. But I think Kyler’s mindset is, ‘We’re going to make it work, so that’s my mindset as well.”

And making sure they’re together will be important, so long as they’re not too close.