Deion Sanders joins Barstool Sports

Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has vowed to become a college football head coach in 2021. Until that happens (if it does), Sanders will be spending time at Barstool Sports.

The move was announced on Wednesday. Sanders, who exited NFL Network reportedly after declining to take a pay cut, will join the independent operation that relishes periodically (or more often) poking a finger in the eye of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Sanders will have a podcast, make regular appearances on the Pardon My Take podcast, and also be part of a Sunday pregame show.

Sanders played for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens. He previously worked for CBS, reportedly leaving when he requested that his salary be doubled.