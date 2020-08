USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins added some line depth Wednesday.

The team announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Bryant played in four games with the Browns last year, making his NFL regular season debut after a long and winding path to Cleveland.

He spent time in Jets and Seahawks camps after entering the league as an undrafted rookie from Florida Atlantic. He also spent two years in the CFL, with a year each in Winnipeg and Montreal.