Dolphins claim Breon Borders off waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they were awarded cornerback Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Borders signed with the Steelers on April 16. Pittsburgh waived him Tuesday.

Borders joins the Dolphins after playing 12 games in 2019 — one for Washington and 11, with one start, for Jacksonville. He totaled seven tackles and one fumble recovery with the Jaguars.

Borders also appeared in one game with Jacksonville in 2018.

He also has spent time with Houston (2018), Buffalo (2017-18) and Oakland (2017).

Borders originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders in 2017.