Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is back on the job.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Pederson has been cleared after his COVID-19 diagnosis, and has returned to work.

He tested positive on Aug. 2, and continued to coach the team virtually while he was under quarantine.

He was the second NFL coach to test positive, following Saints coach Sean Payton early in the offseason. Since then, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he had tested positive.