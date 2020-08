USA TODAY Sports

One of the best remaining 2020 free agents has found a landing spot.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who spent his entire 10-year career with the Vikings, has agreed to terms with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

Griffen beefs up a pass rush led by DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith. The move suggests that the Cowboys perhaps aren’t holding out hope that Randy Gregory will be reinstated.

He had 8.0 sacks in 2019, with 74.5 for his career. He had a career-high 13.0 sacks in 2017.