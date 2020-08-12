Giants sign cornerback Prince Smith

Getty Images

The Giants have found a new cornerback after failing to come to terms with Ross Cockrell on Tuesday.

The team signed cornerback Prince Smith on Wednesday. His agency, JL Sports, tweeted the news.

The Eagles waived Smith last week.

In his two seasons at New Hampshire, Smith made 101 tackles, a sack, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and 20 pass breakups in 22 games.

The Giants needed depth at the position after Sam Beal opted out of the 2020 season, and the NFL placed Deandre Baker on the Commissioner Exempt list.