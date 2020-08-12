Howard Mudd dies two weeks after motorcycle accident

Getty Images

Longtime NFL offensive line coach Howard Mudd has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident two weeks ago.

Wednesday brought word that Mudd remained in intensive care and in need of more surgery, but his condition took a turn for the worse and his death was announced a short time later. Mudd’s family wrote in a statement that no funeral is planned, but a celebration of Mudd’s life will be held in the future.

Mudd, who was 78 years old, played for the 49ers and Bears from 1964 to 1970. He made two All-Pro teams and three straight Pro Bowls while with the 49ers and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team.

Mudd then embarked on a coaching career at the University of California. He moved on to work for the Chargers in 1974 and spent time with the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles before coming back to Indy as a senior offensive assistant last year.

Our condolences go out to Mudd’s loved ones on their loss.