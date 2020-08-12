Howard Mudd remains in ICU after motorcycle accident

Getty Images

Howard Mudd remains in a Seattle intensive care unit after a motorcycle accident two weeks ago. The legendary offensive line coach has had one surgery on his pelvis and needs more surgery on his spine and pelvis, according to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Mudd’s family and friends have established a page on the Caring Bridge website, providing daily updates on his condition. He has had ups and downs in his recovery from serious injuries.

“I’ve got so much love and respect for Howard,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Erickson. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and [wife] Shirley.”

Reich was an assistant with Mudd on Tony Dungy’s staff, and Reich talked Mudd out of retirement for six months last season. Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser has a close relationship with Mudd since his days at the University of Washington.

“I’m checking in daily, not with Shirley, specifically, obviously she’s very busy and communicating with a lot of people,” Strausser said. “But there is a website that we’re able to check in and get updates on. I have had a text exchange with her. We’re thinking about him every day.”