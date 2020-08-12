Jaguars sign Josh Mauro

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have added another veteran player to their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of Josh Mauro on Tuesday night. Wide receiver C.J. Board was waived in a corresponding move.

Mauro joins defensive tackles Caraun Reid and Carl Davis as recent additions to the position group in Jacksonville. The Jaguars saw defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle Al Woods opt out of playing while defensive tackles Brian Price and Dontavius Russell have been placed on injured reserve.

Mauro started seven of the 13 games he played for the Raiders last season. He had 19 tackles and has 122 career tackles over a career that’s also seen him play for the Cardinals and Giants.