Jamal Adams fitting in with Seahawks

Getty Images

Jamal Adams is happy. The Seahawks are happy. The Jets are happy.

The trade that sent the safety from New York to Seattle for two first-round draft choices and Bradley McDougald so far has proved a win-win-win.

Adams was the Seahwaks’ starting strong safety, alongside free agent Quandre Diggs, for the team’s initial practice of training camp Wednesday.

“Well, brings a smile to my face,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Adams, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

The Seahawks have had their share of Pro Bowl safeties in recent years with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Now, they have Adams, who made Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors last season.

“He’s really sharp,” Carroll said. “He’s really competitive, in that he cares. He wants to know all the details. He wants to be corrected. He wants to be helped, taught, coached and all that. He’s got the kind of focus — he’s got a unique focus — that some great players we’ve had have really demonstrated.

“I just know that he is the real deal. You can see it on film. You can see it when you meet him. And he gets along really well.”