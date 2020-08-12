John Ross to miss time after son tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross has dealt with injuries since entering the league as a 2017 first-round pick, but his medical issues aren’t the reason why he’ll be missing time at camp this summer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media repots that Ross is going to be away from the team while caring for his son in Los Angeles. The boy and his mother have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Pelissero adds that Ross is likely to be placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list while he’s in California. There’s no word on when he’ll be back and, assuming he is on the list, Ross will need multiple negative tests for the coronavirus before getting cleared to return to the active roster.

Ross has 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns in 24 games for the Bengals. The Bengals declined their fifth-year option on his contract, so he’s set for free agency after the season.