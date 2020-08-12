K’Lavon Chaisson working on side for Jags due to hamstring issue

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are moving into the next phase of training camp by practicing on Wednesday, but one of the team’s first-round picks won’t be taking part.

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson will be working on the side with the medical staff. The team is calling it a “minor hamstring issue” for the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft. The Jaguars will not be in pads for practice for several more days, but it isn’t clear if Chaisson will be ready to go at that point or not.

The Jaguars also selected cornerback C.J. Henderson in the first round this year.

In addition to the announcement about Chaisson, the team also announced that tight end James O'Shaughnessy is off of the physically unable to perform list. O’Shaughnessy missed all of last season with a torn ACL.