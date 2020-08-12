Le’Veon Bell: Jamal Adams forced his way out after telling me he wouldn’t

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell wasn’t happy with the way Jamal Adams talked his way into getting traded to the Seahawks.

Adams bad-mouthed coach Adam Gase to the point where it was untenable for Adams to stay, and Bell said today that by doing that, Adams was doing something he had told Bell he wouldn’t do.

“It kind of looks like he forced his way out,” Bell said. “I was talking to him and he was telling me he wasn’t going to force his way out.”

Bell said he still appreciates what Adams did on the Jets, even if he doesn’t appreciate how Adams acted at the end.

“I love playing with him,” Bell said. “He’s a great teammate. I just — sometimes you don’t like how people handle things.”

The good news for the Jets is that they were able to get two first-round draft picks from the Seahawks when Adams forced his way out. In the long run, the trade may turn out well for the Jets. But Bell wants to win now, and he is disappointed that such a talented teammate is gone.