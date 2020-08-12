Le’Veon Bell: Night and day difference for Sam Darnold from last year

Getty Images

One of the talking points from Jets head coach Adam Gase’s video conference with reporters on Wednesday was that he’s looking to do “different things” with running back Le'Veon Bell than he did in a disappointing 2019 season.

According to Bell, that’s not going to be the only difference on offense this time around. Bell had his own session with reporters later in the day and said he’s seen big changes in quarterback Sam Darnold since the end of last year.

Bell said Darnold has shown more command of and greater comfort in the offense than he did during the team’s run to a 7-9 record in 2019.

“Like night and day with Sam. It’s clicking,” Bell said, via multiple reporters.

The best case scenario for the Jets Offense would be Darnold taking a leap forward while Bell reverts to the kind of production he had while with the Steelers. On the first day of practice at training camp, optimism abounds on both fronts.