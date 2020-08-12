Mark Davis optimistic in Year 3 of Jon Gruden-Derek Carr relationship

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have gone 4-12 and 7-9 in Jon Gruden’s first two years as head coach, but Raiders owner Mark Davis remains optimistic.

Davis said he believes the wins are going to come, and that’s because it’s Year 3 of quarterback Derek Carr working in Gruden’s offense.

“The best quarterbacks are the ones that have the wins; stats will follow,” Davis said, via ESPN. “But you can’t discount the continuity between Derek and Jon. The longer they’re together, the more osmosis there is. There’s a legitimacy to all of it. Jon has a trust in him, and [Carr] works hard and he’s very, very smart. I think it’s all positive, but you still have to play the damn game.”

A third consecutive losing season would raise serious questions about whether it’s ever going to work out with Carr in Gruden’s offense. And Gruden isn’t going anywhere. So if Carr wants to remain in Las Vegas, the results had better come this year.