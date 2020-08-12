Maryann Turcke steps down as NFL’s COO

Getty Images

The NFL’s highest-ranking female executive has stepped down.

Chief Operating Officer Maryann Turcke will transition to an advisory role. Mike Freeman of Sportico.com first reported that Turcke would be leaving full-time employment with the NFL.

“In her new role as Executive Advisor to the Commissioner, Maryann will initially focus on the workplace and operations of the future — thinking about the lessons we have learned over the past several months and how our workplace and business operations can change to meet the challenges ahead,” Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo announcing the move internally. “I am delighted to know that we will have the benefit of Maryann’s experience and strategic thinking as we start the NFL’s second century.”

A source with knowing of the situation tells PFT that Turcke left on her own, and that she wasn’t pushed out. Per the source, Turcke “did some important things” in two years as the league’s COO, from hiring Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis to improving various administrative areas to serving as a useful successor to Tim Leiweke, the first COO the league had hired since 2006, when Roger Goodell was promoted from that position to Commissioner.

Another source said that the league office is not expected to replace Turcke, a Canadian citizen.