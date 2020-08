USA TODAY Sports

Veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels has ended his search for a new team.

The Bengals have announced that Daniels has signed a one-year deal in Cincinnati. A fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2012, Green Bay cut Daniels last year. He signed with the Lions, appearing in nine games with two starts.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Daniels adds depth to a defensive line that has multiple talented pieces, in Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, and free-agent arrival D.J. Reader.