NFL “closely monitoring” college football developments

Getty Images

College football remains in a state of flux. And that’s leaving the NFL in a state of limbo, on multiple fronts.

If there’s no fall college football season, the NFL could try to move some games from Sundays to Saturdays. Likewise, the league would have to decide whether to proceed with the draft in April or to delay it, if college football happens in the spring.

The league’s official position, for now, is this, as explained via an email sent to PFT by league spokesman Brian McCarthy: “We have longstanding partnerships with college football and have been closely monitoring developments.”

Obviously, it’s premature for the league to get specific. Too many things can still happen. For the NFL, the worst-case scenario could be a split college football season, with games played in the fall and more in the spring. That would make it much harder to move games to Saturdays, while also complicating plans for an April draft.

Whatever happens, the league can’t even begin to implement any plans until college football decides what to do, and until the virus decides whether it will let college football do it.