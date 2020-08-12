NFL’s chief medical officer “pleasantly surprised” by test results thus far

Getty Images

The NFL reports it has conducted 109,075 coronavirus tests of players, coaches and team staffers through Tuesday. The rate of positive tests is 0.46 percent overall and 0.81 percent for players.

On intake testing at the outset of training camps, according to the NFL, the rate of positive coronavirus tests was 1.7 percent overall (170 new positives out of 9,983 tests) and 1.9 percent for players (53 positives out of 2,840 tests).

“I’m not aware of anyone that has had severe illness up to this point,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said, via NFL Media.

The positive rates include what the NFL has “defined as persistent and unconfirmed positives,” per Sills, so the new infection rate likely is lower.

Sills said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the results thus far.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed Wednesday to extend daily COVID-19 testing of players through Sept. 5.