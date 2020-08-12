P.J. Hall visits Texans

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall took a visit to Houston as he looks for a home for the 2020 season.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Hall paid the Texans a visit on Tuesday.

Hall was a member of the Raiders when August began, but was traded to the Vikings shortly after word broke that Las Vegas was going to put him on waivers. Hall failed his physical in Minnesota, however, and the Raiders went through with cutting him in the wake of that development.

Hall was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2018. He has 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 30 career games.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes was the only Texans player to opt out of playing this season. Hall would help fill his role on the team’s defensive line if a deal comes together.