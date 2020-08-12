Packers cut Frankie Griffin, sign Malik Turner

Getty Images

The Packers made the signing of receiver Malik Turner official Wednesday.

They needed a roster spot, and announced the waived safety Frankie Griffin in a corresponding move.

Griffin signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State. He played 32 games in four seasons in San Marcos, making 118 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Turner caught 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in 15 games with Seattle last year but had a critical drop in the team’s divisional-round loss to the Packers. The Seahawks tendered Turner as an exclusive rights free agent before rescinding the tender and letting him hit the market.

Turner spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks. He has 17 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in his career.