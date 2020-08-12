Raiders add defensive lineman Datone Jones

Getty Images

The Raiders added some defensive line depth, with a connection to their coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Raiders are signing former Packers first-round pick Datone Jones.

Jones was in camp with the Jaguars last year, and released in final cuts. He spent the previous two years with the Cowboys, playing for now-Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

The 30-year-old Jones was the Packers’ first-rounder in 2013, and has also spent time with the Vikings, Lions, and 49ers.