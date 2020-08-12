Ravens sign Kenjon Barner

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There was word a few days ago that the Ravens had plans to sign running back/kick returner Kenjon Barner to their active roster, but we’ve seen plans change for other teams in recent days.

The Giants didn’t get a deal done with cornerback Ross Cockrell and the Patriots didn’t follow through on the reported signing of tight end Jordan Leggett. There’s been no such change of heart in Baltimore, however.

Barner’s signing was officially announced by the team on Wednesday. The team opened a roster spot by waiving fullback Brandon Rechsteiner on Tuesday.

Barner played 14 games for the Falcons last season and has also seen time with the Patriots, Panthers and Eagles. He has averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 23.4 yards per kickoff return over the course of his career.