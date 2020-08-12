Ravens will limit attendance to 7,500 at home games

Getty Images

The Ravens still don’t know if they will have fans in the stands when they host the Browns in Week One, but they do know that M&T Bank Stadium won’t be full.

The team announced a month ago they hoped to have up to 14,000 fans if fans were allowed. Now, they expect far fewer.

A team spokesman told Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday that the Ravens have submitted plans to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young detailing plans to safely host as many as 7,500 fans per game.

“We continue to explore the possibly of having fans at our games this year,” the spokesman told Shaffer. “We will continue to work with local and state government and health officials in reviewing, and if necessary, modifying our plans.”

M&T Bank Stadium seats 71,000.

The team is not expected to make a final decision for several weeks.

Washington announced that it will play its games at FedEx Field without fans this season. The team cited an “abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Giants, Jets, Eagles and Raiders previously decided to play home games in empty stadiums this year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday his team plans to play its home games in front of fans. The state of Texas currently allows for 50 percent capacity.