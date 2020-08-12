Report: 49ers hiring Chris Foerster after two years serving as consultant

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Chris Foerster to a full-time position after serving two years as a consultant for their offensive line, according to Jennifer Lee Chan.

Foerster was last on a coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He would resign the position in October after video emerged of him snorting a powdery white substance. He previously spent the 2015 season with the 49ers as the offensive line coach under head coach Jim Tomsula and worked with current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington from 2010-13.

“We found out about it [the video] when the whole world found out about it,” Shanahan said of bringing Foerster in last season. “When it happened, we were as shocked as anyone, from my wife to anybody. It’s nothing I’d want to stick up for. These are extremely bad things that I know he’s not proud of, and I’m not proud of.

“He did something extremely stupid, and since then, he has hit rock bottom. He went to rehab for 60 days, and then he was in a 90-day outpatient rehab. For the last two years, he’s been in a 12-step program that he’s been to every single night seven days a week.”

Foerster’s role with the team increased last year but he still was not a part of the full-time staff and did not do any on-field work with the team.