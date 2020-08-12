Report: ESPN talked to Sean McVay about Monday Night Football job

USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden went from the Monday Night Football booth to a NFL head coaching job and another NFL head coach reportedly got a pitch from ESPN about making the opposite move.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN approached Rams head coach Sean McVay about taking an analyst job for the Monday slate of games. Per Marchand, the network thinks McVay would be a “standout” in that role.

McVay didn’t take the job and is preparing for his fourth season as the Rams’ head coach. While it would seem like a long shot that McVay would look for another line of work at 34, he has talked about the possibility that the workload required of an NFL head coach could lead to him burning out. A TV gig would offer a lot of money and a far less taxing schedule, so it could come up for discussion again in the future.

With McVay staying in Los Angeles, ESPN will move forward with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese as the main broadcast team on Monday nights this season.