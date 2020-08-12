Report: ESPN talked to Sean McVay about Monday Night Football job

Jon Gruden went from the Monday Night Football booth to a NFL head coaching job and another NFL head coach reportedly got a pitch from ESPN about making the opposite move.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN approached Rams head coach Sean McVay about taking an analyst job for the Monday slate of games. Per Marchand, the network thinks McVay would be a “standout” in that role.

McVay didn’t take the job and is preparing for his fourth season as the Rams’ head coach. While it would seem like a long shot that McVay would look for another line of work at 34, he has talked about the possibility that the workload required of an NFL head coach could lead to him burning out. A TV gig would offer a lot of money and a far less taxing schedule, so it could come up for discussion again in the future.

With McVay staying in Los Angeles, ESPN will move forward with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese as the main broadcast team on Monday nights this season.

  1. Doesn’t make a whole lot of difference regarding this season.
    Unless they can figure out how to play football from home.

  2. He’s still too young to make that career change. Give him another six to eight years in that NFL pressure cooker and he might be ready to make a change by then.

  3. ESPN is a sinking ship. With that being said, no way McVay would take that. He’s one of the better coaches in the NFL. Plus the dude is only 34. If the Rams ever let him go, there would be a lot of teams wanting to hire him. Monday night football usually sucks anyways. Get rid of Monday night games and switch it to a Saturday night game. Then you have a Saturday night game and all day and night of football on Sunday.

  4. So funny. He’s been a media darling since becoming Rama HC, yet has done little or nothing to deserve the praise that’s been showered upon him. And already he’s talking with suitors about getting out of coaching. Will go down as one of the most over-rated coaches in the sports history.

  5. 2018 seems like a lifetime ago at this point. Thank god the refs didn’t miss Roby blowing up the Saints receiver before the ball got there or the Rams wouldn’t even have their lone SB blowout loss. Let’s be honest, the Rams went all in with all their high 1st round picks on rookie contracts and then busted their salary cap trying to pay them all.

    Other than Aaron Donald’s contract, I can’t think of one move or contract that worked out for them. They are tied to Goff who needs a clean pocket to be an average QB and have one of the worst OLines in football. Bad combination.

    If this team wins a playoff game in the next 5 years it will be a miracle. In other words, ESPN may have found their guy starting in 2021.

