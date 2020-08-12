Report: FOX Sports has interest in broadcasting a revived XFL

Getty Images

If the XFL manages to live on under new ownership from The Rock and others, they may have a network already willing to partner to broadcast games.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, FOX Sports is interested in a possible television rights deal with the league should its new owners manage to resuscitate the formerly bankrupt venture.

The XFL had to halt its season back in March alongside all other major sports due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league eventually closed its doors and filed for bankruptcy before it was purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital last week.

“Is Fox interested? Sure they’re always interested in (football),” said Patrick Crakes, an ex-Fox Sports executive turned media consultant. “But it won’t be the same kind of deal the Vince McMahon-backed XFL got.”

What that could look like is uncertain like most things are right now. With the landscape of sports businesses having changed drastically amid the pandemic, the scope of what a rights deal would look like now could be significantly different from what existed just a year ago.

But if the XFL is able to pull itself off the mat once again, they’ll seemingly have at least one network willing to try to figure it out.