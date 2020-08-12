Ronald Leary visiting Browns

Getty Images

Free agent offensive guard Ronald Leary is visiting the Browns this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Browns hope to sign Leary, who would provide veteran offensive line depth.

Denver declined the option on Leary’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Leary, 31, spent three seasons in Denver after five in Dallas.

He has played 77 games with 76 starts, but Leary has started all 16 games in a season only once. That came in 2013, his first season to see action.

Leary appeared in 12 games last season, missing games after being diagnosed with a head injury.