Seahawks activate John Ursua off COVID-19 list

Seahawks receiver John Ursua became the first player from the team to land on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday. His stay was a short one.

The Seahawks activated him back to the 80-player roster Wednesday.

Ursua previously said he had a positive test Saturday night before testing negative a day later.

The Seahawks made Ursua a seventh-round pick out of Hawaii last year. He appeared in three games for Seattle after spending most of the season as a healthy scratch.

His only catch of the season nearly won the Seahawks the NFC West as he was stopped inches shy of the goal line in a Week 17 game against the 49ers.