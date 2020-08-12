“So far, so good” for Bears quarterbacks

Getty Images

The long-awaited competition for the Bears quarterback job between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles is starting to get going.

The Bears have progressed from the acclimation period of conditioning work to on-field practices with the team’s coaching staff. Wednesday’s session was not in full pads, but it did provide a chance for the two quarterbacks to do something a little different.

Wednesday was the first day when they could throw passes to receivers running routes since they reported to the team’s facility for training camp. There wasn’t much to glean from such activities when there’s no defense on the field trying to stop you, but head coach Matt Nagy said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, “so far, so good” in reference to how things went.

The Bears will ramp things up in the coming days and they’re set to start padded practices next week. That should be when the competition reaches its peak, but it’s safe to assume that both players are being watched closely in this week’s workouts as well.