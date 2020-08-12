T.Y. Hilton off Colts’ NFI list

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said earlier this week that he expected to come off the non-football injury list in the near future and his prediction was proven correct on Wednesday.

The Colts announced that Hilton has been activated from the list. Hilton had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The move leaves Hilton eligible to get on the field with the rest of the team as they move from the strength and conditioning phase of training camp to practices.

Indianapolis also announced that wide receiver Malik Henry has been waived after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Henry was the only Colts player on the list.