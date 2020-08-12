Tavon Austin working out for 49ers

Getty Images

Tavon Austin may be back in the NFC West soon.

NFL Media reports that Austin is working out with the 49ers and that the defending NFC champs intend to sign him if all goes well. Austin opened his career as a Rams first-round pick in 2013 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the team.

Austin moved on to the Cowboys for the last two seasons. He appeared in 21 games, caught 21 passes for 317 yards, ran 12 times for 102 yards, scored four touchdowns and returned 27 punts while in Dallas.

The 49ers are expected to be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel early in the regular season due to a broken foot and Travis Benjamin opted out to leave them even thinner at wide receiver. Austin would be in the mix to help fill those roles on the offense if the deal moves forward.