Timmy Jernigan visited Jaguars

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan thought he was going to sign with the Texans after agreeing to terms with the team in April, but the deal didn’t get finalized and he remains a free agent.

Jernigan may be headed to the AFC South after all. According to multiple reports, Jernigan visited with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he’s likely to sign, although history says that it’s best to wait until the ink is dry on any contract.

The Jaguars have taken multiple hits on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive end Lerentee McCray opted out of playing and the Jags placed defensive tackles Brian Price and Dontavius Russell on injured reserve.

They’ve signed Caraun Reid, Carl Davis and Josh Mauro to replenish the group and Jernigan would bring even more help up front in Jacksonville.