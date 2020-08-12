Tyrell Williams feeling back to himself after 2019 foot problems

Getty Images

The Raiders made a pair of veteran additions to their wide receiver group in 2019 and neither one went exactly as planned.

Antonio Brown was the spectacular flameout. He never played a game with the team, but caused plenty of drama related to his helmet and frozen feet.

Tyrell Williams‘ struggles were more typical. He dealt with plantar fasciitis in his foot all year and finished the season with 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Williams spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said that he’s feeling “back to myself” after the injury issues last year. He also feels like he and quarterback Derek Carr are on track to make more connections in their second year together.

“We’ve definitely grown,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I think he understands how I run routes and I understand what he’s looking for on certain coverages. He just has a better feel of how I move and it’s easier for him, I think that’s the biggest thing. Being a long-striding guy, I’m fast, but I don’t really look too fast, so getting used to that for him is big.”

The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards in April and they also signed Nelson Agholor to round out the receiving group, but a rebound season for Williams will be welcome all the same.