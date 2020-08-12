Washington Football Team will play in empty stadium

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be no fans this fall at FedEx Field.

The Washington Football Team announced today that it will not have fans in the stands during the 2020 season, although the team says it will re-evaluate if the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

The Team said it had worked on a safety plan with local authorities but ultimately decided it just wasn’t feasible to have fans in the stands when the season kicks off with the Eagles coming to town on September 13.

The Team said it will reach out to ticket holders about credits or refunds.