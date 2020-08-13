49ers waive Alex Barrett

Getty Images

The 49ers officially announced the signing of interior offensive lineman Spencer Long on Thursday and they also announced the player who has been dispatched from the roster to make room for the new arrival.

Defensive lineman Alex Barrett has been placed on waivers. It’s the second time that the 49ers have cut Barrett in a short period of time as they also dropped him at the end of July before re-signing him a few days later.

Barrett played two games for the Lions in 2017 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He played for the San Diego club in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and spent time with the Raiders after that league went under.

Long is one of two offensive linemen the team has signed this week. They also signed William Sweet on Wednesday.