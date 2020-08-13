49ers work out Donte Moncrief, J.J. Nelson

Getty Images

Tavon Austin isn’t the only experienced free agent wideout on the 49ers radar.

Word that Austin was working out for the team came on Wedneday and multiple reports on Thursday said that they also had Donte Moncrief and J.J. Nelson in as part of their search for receiving help. Those reports also had them working out quarterback Luke Falk.

Moncrief.opened last season with the Steelers, but fell out of the lineup after a series of drops in the opening weeks of the season. He was eventually released and caught on with the Panthers for a few weeks before being dropped again. He had four catches for 18 yards over the entire season.

Nelson signed with the Raiders last offseason and played in two games before being released. He had four catches for 36 yards in his 2019 appearances.

Falk started two games for the Jets last year while Sam Darnold was sidelined by mononucleosis. He was 47-of-73 for 416 yards and three interceptions.

The 49ers are in need of some help at wideout because Deebo Samuel and Richie James are out due to injuries at a time when Travis Benjamin has opted out of playing this season.