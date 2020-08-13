Adam Jones, Joe Haden at odds over burned jerseys

Getty Images

At a time when the world seemingly can’t get any crazier, a crazy and unexpected feud is unfolding between retired NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones and Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

Someone sent Jones a box of signed Joe Haden jerseys. Jones reasonably assumed it was Haden himself. So Jones set the jerseys on fire.

Jones recorded the burning of the Haden jerseys, in a video that includes Jones asking his young son if he knows who Joe Haden is, and the boy says (parroting Pacman), “Hell no.”

Said Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in a statement texted to PFT: “I want to clarify that Joe Haden was not involved in sending his jerseys to Adam Jones. He had no knowledge of this and was not connected to it. Furthermore Joe has been a first class person on and off the field. We do not appreciate or condone Jones negative reaction or comments. Joe has had immaculate track record in the NFL and should not be treated this way by another member of the NFL family.”

It’s unclear why anyone would send Adam Jones a box of jerseys signed by Joe Haden. It is clear that Pacman did not appreciate the gesture, and that Haden did not appreciate the reaction.