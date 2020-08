Getty Images

The Dolphins cut cornerback Cordrea Tankersley nine days ago. He had a workout with the Colts on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Tankersley spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins made him a third-round pick in 2017, but he played only 17 career games with 11 starts because of a knee injury.

He missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in 2018.

Tankersley has 35 career tackles (26 solo) and seven passes defensed.