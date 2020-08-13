Cowboys announced “limited” capacity to start 2020 season

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team will play in front of fans. On Thursday, the Cowboys provided more details on what the means.

The Cowboys have announced that attendance will be “limited,” in compliance with relevant state, federal, and local guidelines. Currently, Texas limits attendance to 50 percent of full capacity. The Cowboys did not specify the maximum number of fans that will be permitted to attend their games.

The Cowboys will require fans to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking or if under 10 years of age. (The NFL already has implemented a mask policy for 2020.) The real question, as addressed during Thursday’s PFT Live, is whether the mask policy will be enforced. In many places where masks are required, no one gives customers the option to wear the mask or hit the road.

Tickets will be distributed in blocks of seats, aimed at maintaining distance between groups of fans who don’t know each other.

“Fans are required to maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their trusted group,” the Cowboys explained in their release. “Each ticket holder should have their own mobile ticket on their device.”

All ticketing will be mobile, and all transactions will be cashless. Still, “cash” is the key word; Jones hopes to salvage as much of it as possible by having as many fans as possible present for as many games as possible.